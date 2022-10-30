Hamilton woman hasn’t been seen in 3 weeks

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a 44-year-old female, Jodi Andrews.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Jodi Andrews was last heard from on October 10th, and reported missing on October 24, 2022.

Jodi is described as:

* 44 years-of-age

* Female

* Caucasian

* 5′ 4″

* Straight brown hair

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Jodi, are asked to contact Division 1 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tip at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com