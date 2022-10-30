Hamilton woman hasn’t been seen in 3 weeks
Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a 44-year-old female, Jodi Andrews.
Police are concerned for her well-being. Jodi Andrews was last heard from on October 10th, and reported missing on October 24, 2022.
Jodi is described as:
* 44 years-of-age
* Female
* Caucasian
* 5′ 4″
* Straight brown hair
Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Jodi, are asked to contact Division 1 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tip at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com