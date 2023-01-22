Monday , 23 January 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton Winterfest 2023 is back from February 2-20.

January 22, 2023

The festival, staged by the City of Hamilton and Cobalt Connects has been operating since 1974. Events planned range from ice skating and pancake breakfasts, to concert, exhibitions and more. This year the festival, along with dozens of community partners, is presenting more than 60 events.

 The event recently received a grant of $500,000 from EcDev Ontario.

The Winterfest Hub at Jackson Square

From February 10-20, the rooftop of Jackson Square will be reimagined by artists from around the world including 20+ light-based sculptural works, 5 light-based mural works, live concerts, a free outdoor skating rink, food vendors and pop-up parties. Working in collaboration with the Art Gallery of Hamilton and Hamilton Public Library the Hub will also be hosting a Family Day Extravaganza like no other.

            HOPA Ice Skating Rink                                                                                                Everyday

            OLG Stage Concerts                          Luis Franco Worldwide Salsa              February 10th

                                                                         Jasmyn with Heather Valley and        February 17th

                                                                         Bernadette Connors

            STOKED by Shakti Fine Arts                                                                      February 11th

            FROST QUEENS Drag Show                                                                       February 13th

            Love in Lights – Valentine’s Day Party                                                     February 14th

            Photo Painting Night                                                                                  February 15th

            Family Day Extravaganza presented by Incite Foundation               February 20th

            Full Installation and Mural Artist listing        

Signature Events

In addition to the Hub and Community Events, Winterfest is proud to support a number of Signature Events.

Hamilton Fashion Week                                                                                        February 18th

FROST BITES by the Hamilton Festival Theatre Co.                                        February 15-20th

Festival Fridays at Levity Comedy                                                                        Every Friday

Come Together! HPO performs the Beatles                                                      February 11th

Human Cabaret: A Fundraiser for HATS                                                             February 18th

Charity Partnership

Hamilton Winterfest is partnering  with Neighbour to Neighbour to collect food and financial donation at the Winterfest Hub throughout the festival. Guests to the Hub are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the hub to support food banks in our community over the Winter months.

