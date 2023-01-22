Hamilton Winterfest 2023 is back from February 2-20.

The festival, staged by the City of Hamilton and Cobalt Connects has been operating since 1974. Events planned range from ice skating and pancake breakfasts, to concert, exhibitions and more. This year the festival, along with dozens of community partners, is presenting more than 60 events.

The event recently received a grant of $500,000 from EcDev Ontario.

The Winterfest Hub at Jackson Square

From February 10-20, the rooftop of Jackson Square will be reimagined by artists from around the world including 20+ light-based sculptural works, 5 light-based mural works, live concerts, a free outdoor skating rink, food vendors and pop-up parties. Working in collaboration with the Art Gallery of Hamilton and Hamilton Public Library the Hub will also be hosting a Family Day Extravaganza like no other.

HOPA Ice Skating Rink Everyday

OLG Stage Concerts Luis Franco Worldwide Salsa February 10th

Jasmyn with Heather Valley and February 17th

Bernadette Connors

STOKED by Shakti Fine Arts February 11th

FROST QUEENS Drag Show February 13th

Love in Lights – Valentine’s Day Party February 14th

Photo Painting Night February 15th

Family Day Extravaganza presented by Incite Foundation February 20th

Full Installation and Mural Artist listing

Signature Events

In addition to the Hub and Community Events, Winterfest is proud to support a number of Signature Events.

Hamilton Fashion Week February 18th

FROST BITES by the Hamilton Festival Theatre Co. February 15-20th

Festival Fridays at Levity Comedy Every Friday

Come Together! HPO performs the Beatles February 11th

Human Cabaret: A Fundraiser for HATS February 18th

Charity Partnership

Hamilton Winterfest is partnering with Neighbour to Neighbour to collect food and financial donation at the Winterfest Hub throughout the festival. Guests to the Hub are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the hub to support food banks in our community over the Winter months.