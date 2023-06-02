Hamilton Water helps Grade 4 kids learn all about the environment

Pier 4 park was once again the scene this week of the annual Hamilton Children’s Water Festival for grade 4 kids. This unique educational event events is spearheaded by Hamilton Water, but brings together a wide range of Hamilton environmental stakeholders to teach kids about the environment through the lens of water. The goal of the annual event is to give students a new respect for water and the environment as well as make them aware of local water issues.

The broader goal is to foster decision-makers, initiate the process of behavioural change, to empower children to initiate change within their homes, schools and communities, and to encourage children to become catalysts for change by taking information and new found respect back to their own environment.

Some of the highlights included:

Fluid Power. A short discussion about Niagara Falls and the Sir Adam Beck Power Plant. The students helped ‘save’ someone using a water wheel and use a syringe of water to help lift a load in a toy truck.

Stormwater Runoff presented by Bay Area Restoration Council (BARC). Using a visual model, students were able to interact with the model and see how pollution makes its way into our local waterways.

Getting Back to Our Roots In this activity each student learned why trees are important, water conservation related to tree planting, nursery production and storage.

Aqua Chow Chain Presented by Hamilton Conservation Authority. An active game where students were aquatic animals competing for food resources. The activity highlighted the importance of healthy aquatic habitats to provide food for animals.

The Filtration Station Presented by ArcelorMittal Dofasco. This activity taught students the importance of wastewater treatment, how it is treated using filtration, and the value of ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s wastewater treatment process.

Safari Niagara Outreach: What’s With the Wetlands? Presented by Safari Niagara provided informative videos and signage, and some fun activities.

Water Treatment Plant Presented by City of Hamilton, Hamilton Water. A working model of a drinking (potable) water treatment plant process illustrated the chemical and physical principles in water treatment. The treated water is then pumped from the treatment plant throughout the City using pipes, pumps, and water reservoirs to Hamilton homes.

Students learning about the Hamilton Water treatment plant

A Drop in the Bucket Presented by City of Hamilton, Hamilton Water. This demonstration illustrated the distribution of freshwater resources versus salt water and the actual amount of available freshwater in the world

Osprey Survivor Presented by The Hamilton Naturalists’ Club. Students learned how pollutants affect Osprey and how they can help keep the Osprey’s food source pollutant free.

No-Waste Water Presented by McMaster University, Let’s Talk Science . Students were introduced to a wetland ecosystem and its benefits for flood and pollution control. Using the example of wetlands, the activity introduced raingardens for runoff control and better flush filtration.

Put Waste in the Right Place Presented by City of Hamilton, Environmental Services. Children were given the opportunity to become Waste Champions by learning where every day items that they see at home and in school should be placed for disposal after they have been used.

Bugs N’ Slugs Presented by City of Hamilton, Hamilton Water. We flush our toilet and put water down the drain and never think of where it goes. A model of a wastewater treatment plant showed the treatment processes on the sewage and the solids collected in the process.

Trip of a Drip Presented by The Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology. This activity took children back in time by allowing them to learn about water, waterborne diseases and how clean water is pumped from Lake Ontario to their homes.

pHish Race. Presented by City of Hamilton, Hamilton Water Students learned what pH is, how it is linked to pollution and that it affects aquatic habitats.

Water Main Break Presented by City of Hamilton, Hamilton Water. The students could see what a water main break looks like and helped fix the water main as the City of Hamilton employees do.