Hamilton  Visitor Experience Centre celebrates its Grand Re-Opening

The City of Hamilton took the wraps off its newly renovated Tourism Hamilton Visitor Experience Centre (VEC) on the main floor of the Lister Block Friday. On had for the event Mayor Andrea Horwath and The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario whose ministry contributed to the project.

As part of the heritage display guests got to print cards on an old fashioned printer demonstrated by Margot Cudmore (C) Guests visit the new museum and interpretive displays

The newly renovated VEC now has a gallery display that aims to enhance the visitor experience and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the city. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, visitors can learn about Hamilton’s history, natural beauty, and diverse attractions.