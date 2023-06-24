Saturday , 24 June 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Hamilton  Visitor Experience Centre celebrates its Grand Re-Opening
Business

Hamilton  Visitor Experience Centre celebrates its Grand Re-Opening

All Photos by Dave Gruggen

June 24, 20231 Mins read211 Views
L-R John Summers, Manager of Heritage Resource Management, City of Hamilton, Hon. Filomena Tassi. Mayor Horwath, Ryan McHugh, Manager of Tourism and Events

 The City of Hamilton took the wraps off  its  newly renovated Tourism Hamilton Visitor Experience Centre (VEC) on the main floor of the Lister Block Friday. On had for the event Mayor Andrea Horwath and The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario whose ministry contributed to the project.

As part of the heritage display guests got to print cards on an old fashioned printer demonstrated by Margot Cudmore (C)
Guests visit the new museum and interpretive displays

The newly renovated VEC now has a gallery display that aims to enhance the visitor experience and showcase the rich cultural heritage of the city. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, visitors can learn about Hamilton’s  history, natural beauty, and diverse attractions.

Previous post 24-year-old hospitalized after Fiery car crash on Linc has died

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Bell Media asking for relief on its CTV local news obligations

June 24, 2023
News

Two in hospital, one in serious condition, after shooting in downtown Burlington

June 24, 2023
News

37-year-old charged in attack in J.C. Beemer Park

June 24, 2023
Business

Hamilton  Visitor Experience Centre celebrates its Grand Re-Opening

June 24, 2023

Related Articles

Business

Bell Media asking for relief on its CTV local news obligations

Bell Media is asking the CRTC to lift local news requirements for...

ByJune 24, 2023
Business

City of Hamilton breaks record for hitting $1 Billion in Building Permits

On June 14, 2023, just a few days before Tax Freedom Day,...

ByJune 21, 2023
Business

Burlington Chamber hears from Tourism Minister

The Burlington Chamber of Commerce held a ‘Burlington Summer Tourism Kickoff’ breakfast...

ByJune 15, 2023
Business

City Launching annual business survey

Beginning today, Hamilton business will begin to receive visits from student surveyors...

ByMay 31, 2023