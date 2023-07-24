Hamilton Victory Gardens fulfilling the dream of its founders

From its modest beginnings in 2011 the Hamilton Victory Gardens have thrived and are producing tons of food and helping the environment with pollinator gardens, like the one at Hamilton General Hospital. The Hamilton Victory Gardens were the vision of Hamilton residents Bill and Judy Wilcox. They believed that the dozens of empty city lots lying unused in our city could become sustainable sources of food in a community where too many go hungry or do not have the proper nutritious food supply.

During the first and second World Wars, people in Canada, the U.S.A., Great Britain, France and Germany would use public spaces and their own yards to grow food. These were known as Victory Gardens and contributed to the war effort and instilled an important sense of community when the world needed it most.

In partnership with Good Shepherd, the first Victory Garden was built on Catherine Street North in the spring of 2011. The idea resonated with dozens of volunteers, students, and neighbours who helped to grow and harvest 2,200 pounds of produce for local food banks and meal programs that year.

Pollinator Garden at Hamilton General The Victory Garden at Macassa Lodge

Volunteers at the St. Helen’s Victory Garden

The simple act of one couple extending an unconditional hand of friendship has grown into a dedicated group of volunteers that have been able to harvest over 230,000 pounds of fresh produce for local food banks and hot meal programs in the past dozen years.

Hamilton Victory Gardens has grown to a total of 12 garden sites and 661 raised beds. The thousand’s of pounds of fresh produce harvested each year are donated to local food banks and food programs including Good Shepherd, Mission Services, Neighbour-to-Neighbour, The King’s Way Outreach, Dream Center and Living Rock.

Most recently Hamilton Victory Gardens has partnered with affordable housing provider Indwell, establishing gardens at three Indwell projects.

Many photos of the individual gardens can be found at https://hamiltonvictorygardens.org/