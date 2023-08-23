Thursday , 24 August 2023
Hamilton to implement an Indigenous Public Health strategy

August 23, 2023

Hamilton City Council has approved its first Indigenous Health Strategy, which aims to improve the health and well-being of Indigenous individuals in Hamilton and reduce health disparities.

The strategy was developed following extensive consultation with indigenous individuals and groups, both in Hamilton and in nearby Indigenous communities.

The key themes that came out of the consultations was the need for much of the work to be Indigenous-led, and that actions be culturally appropriate.

Some of the action items include:

  • Providing ongoing Indigenous cultural safety education for Hamilton Public Health  staff
  • Increase the number of Indigenous staff in HPHS and the City of Hamilton and include a role that is funded by HPHS to work within the Indigenous community
  •  Create a team of HPHS staff who are Indigenous to support Indigenous health equity
  • Establish an Indigenous health governance circle, to guide Indigenous health initiatives, programs, and services in Hamilton. This circle should include broad representation from the healthcare system to ensure the health sector is accountable to Indigenous people
  • Explore opportunities for HPHS to support Indigenous students, including through internships/practicums, provide specific programs on campus (e.g., food safety training)
  • Advocate for an equitable wage for mental health workers at Indigenous organizations

In 2019, Public Health engaged an Indigenous health strategy specialist to support this work and will also assist with the recommendations and implementation of the Strategy.

Interviews with Indigenous leaders took place from August 2019 to February 2020, with a follow-up in September 2020 to ask respondents to review responses and provide feedback on how COVID-19 had impacted their communities since their initial interview. A community survey was also made available from June 2022 to December 2022. 

