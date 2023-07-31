HAMILTON THIRD AGE LEARNING FALL LECTURE PROGRAM FINDS A NEW HOME AT THE WESTDALE

Hamilton Third Age Learning (HTAL), a nonprofit organization, announces its Fall in-person lecture series at The Westdale Theatre. HTAL aims to offer affordable learning opportunities to adults 50+ in Hamilton and the surrounding region.

The in-person lecture series, with recorded versions available, caters to the region’s large community of lifelong learners who want to be informed and inspired. The speakers are experts in their fields based on their robust credentials, strong presentation skills, and ability to communicate information to the lay community.

Each program in the series includes a 50-minute lecture and an interactive discussion. 2023 Fall Series Lineup:

September 20 at 10:00 am: Infectious Diseases and Vaccines- the Perils of being Born in the Fall with Dr. Dawn Bowdish.

Schizophrenia, ADHD and dyslexia are more common in people born in the Fall. This talk uncovers groundbreaking research on the role of weather, brain development, infections and vaccines, concluding that the worst time to be born is Fall.

September 27 at 10:00 am: Indigenous Education: Historical and Current Perspectives with Dr. Rick Monture.

Learn about the 100-year journey from residential school attendee to Mac graduate and finally to McMaster professor of Indigenous Studies; this year, McMaster launches the first Department of Indigenous Studies, boasting a faculty of 10 Indigenous professors.

October 4 at 10:00 am: Forensics and Crime Solving with Dr. Miriam Rafte.

Find out how CSI works in the real world. This talk takes you through the evolving field of police forensics, looking at protocols on death scenes, expert witnesses and much more. You’ll hear about the challenges of facial reconstruction, biological profiles and cause-of-death issues, all based on actual case studies.

October 11 at 10:00 am: The Impact of Climate Change on the Wine You Drink with Dr. Jim Willwerth.

New weather patterns will impact the whole agricultural sector; learn how a changing climate may affect grape production and the implications for Niagara’s important wine industry.

October 18 at 10:00 am: Still Shuffling the deckchairs on the Titanic? Britain post-Brexit with Dr. Stephen Heathorn.

This talk considers the rise and Fall of Boris Johnson, what he and his successors ( Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak) have accomplished on the Brexit file and what we can ascertain about hurdles still to be faced.

Registration opens on August 10, 2023, and closes on September 11, 2023, at www.htal.ca

HTAL is a not-for-profit organization run by local volunteers passionate about knowledge who want to share affordable, accessible learning and enrichment opportunities for older adults in Hamilton and surrounding communities.