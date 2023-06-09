Saturday , 10 June 2023
Hamilton theatre artists win Hamilton Arts Lifetime Achievement award.

Judith Sandiford and Ronald Weihs

Two Hamilton theatre artists have been honoured  for more than 30 years of work in the area of theatre with the Hamilton Arts Lifetime Achievement Award. Judith Sandiford, an artist and theatre designer, and Ronald Weihs, a playwright and director, have been creating original theatre and promoting the arts for thirty years. Their projects include Artword Magazine, Artword Theatre, Artword Gallery, Artword Press, and Artword Artbar, a welcoming environment for theatre, music, dance and visual art in Hamilton.

The City of Hamilton also announced the recipients of the 2023 City of Hamilton Arts Awards. Fourteen artists, arts community leaders and arts champions have been selected based on their work, impact on their field and contributions to the arts community in Hamilton. Award recipients were honoured at a public celebration at the Art Gallery of Hamilton on Thursday.

The 2023 City of Hamilton Arts Awards recipients:

Creator Award

Angela DeMontigny           Kareem–Anthony Ferreira

Anuja Varghese                 Nathan Eugene Carson

David Collier                      Open Heart Arts Theatre

Deepti Gupta                     Sarah Sproule

Hamilton Youth Steel Orchestra (HYSO)                              

Arts Champion Award

Chris Pannell                     Jessica Vinluan

Helen Graham                   Luis Pereira

A total of $29,000 in prizes was awarded to 2023 City of Hamilton Arts Awards recipients. Lifetime Achievement and Creator Award recipients received a $2,500 cash prize and bronze medallion. Arts Champion Award recipients received a recognition piece designed and fabricated by artist David Trautrimas. A total of 123 public nominations were received for the 2023 Arts Awards. Public nominations were reviewed by an Arts Sector Review Panel comprised of 20 discipline-specific artists and arts professionals. The Panel put forward additional nominees and created a Short List for award consideration by a Final Jury of 12 Hamilton arts sector leaders from diverse backgrounds. The Jury selected the strongest nominations as recipients of Hamilton’s 2023 Arts Awards. The City of Hamilton Arts Awards is managed by the Tourism and Culture Division.

