Hamilton teen has been missing since Monday

The Hamilton Police Service are requesting the assistance of the public in locating missing 14-year-old, Brooklynn Blore.

Brooklynn also goes by the name of Jasper.

Jasper was last seen on Monday, May 22, 2023, by family and friends in the area of Sherman Avenue North in the City of Hamilton between 8:00p.m. and 8:30p.m.

Jasper is diagnosed with autism, however high functioning.

Jasper’s family and police are concerned for her well-being as this is out of character for her.

Jasper is described as:

White female

5’3” tall

Short spikey black hair

Last seen wearing a white crop top, zebra pattern pajama pants and black van shoes

Anyone who sees Jasper or knows where she can be located, are asked to contact the on duty Division 10 Staff Sergant at (905) 546- 4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1- 800- 222- 8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton