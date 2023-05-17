Wednesday , 17 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton takes possession of Stoney Creek Turtle Ponds
News

Hamilton takes possession of Stoney Creek Turtle Ponds

McNally Foundation provides funding for transfer

May 17, 20231 Mins read122 Views

Thanks to a donation from the Patrick J McNally Foundation, a sensitive natural area in Stoney Creek has been turned over to the city. The property known as the Turtle Ponds on Francis Avenue was originally transferred to the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board in the 1970’s. Due to the nature of the property it was not suitable for school construction and the Board tried without success to offer the property to either other public agencies or private development. The property is roughly 3.7 acres.

Local residents have always valued the property for its unique ecological features and, as the name suggests, turtle populations.

The transfer of the property to the city as a natural area was promoted by Councillor Jeff Beattie and HWDSB trustee Todd White when they both served as school trustees for the area. White told the Bay Observer, “when Jeff Beattie and I took office last Fall as the new Councillor and Trustee, we finally got the ball rolling to sell the property to the City.”

The $40K purchase price was funded by the Patrick J. McNally Charitable Foundation.

Photo caption: Graham McNally, representing the Patrick J. McNally Foundation. Jeff Beattie, Ward 10 Councillor, Todd White, HWDSB Trustee, Wards 5 & 10, Nancy West, Lakewood Beach Community Council, Loretta Crane, Lakewood Beach Community Council, John McNally, representing the Patrick J. McNally Foundation

Previous post Shoot First—ask questions later, seems to be the trend on Hamilton Council

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Arts

Hamilton Black Film Festival unveils its lineup

May 17, 2023
News

Hamilton takes possession of Stoney Creek Turtle Ponds

May 17, 2023
Opinion

Shoot First—ask questions later, seems to be the trend on Hamilton Council

May 17, 2023
News

Early voting available for Ward 1 and 2 HDSB by-election

May 16, 2023

Related Articles

News

Early voting available for Ward 1 and 2 HDSB by-election

HDSB voters in Wards 1 and 2 in Burlington have an opportunity...

By May 16, 2023
News

Visiting the Burlington Beachway this weekend? Remember to pay for parking!

With a warmer weekend in the forecast the City of Burlington is...

By May 16, 2023
News

Hamilton records third motorcycle fatality in the past month

Hamilton Police are investigating the third  fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in...

By May 16, 2023
News

Hamilton firefighters kept busy battling three blazes

In what was probably the busiest day for firefighters this year Hamilton...

By May 16, 2023