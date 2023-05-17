Hamilton takes possession of Stoney Creek Turtle Ponds

Thanks to a donation from the Patrick J McNally Foundation, a sensitive natural area in Stoney Creek has been turned over to the city. The property known as the Turtle Ponds on Francis Avenue was originally transferred to the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board in the 1970’s. Due to the nature of the property it was not suitable for school construction and the Board tried without success to offer the property to either other public agencies or private development. The property is roughly 3.7 acres.

Local residents have always valued the property for its unique ecological features and, as the name suggests, turtle populations.

The transfer of the property to the city as a natural area was promoted by Councillor Jeff Beattie and HWDSB trustee Todd White when they both served as school trustees for the area. White told the Bay Observer, “when Jeff Beattie and I took office last Fall as the new Councillor and Trustee, we finally got the ball rolling to sell the property to the City.”

The $40K purchase price was funded by the Patrick J. McNally Charitable Foundation.

Photo caption: Graham McNally, representing the Patrick J. McNally Foundation. Jeff Beattie, Ward 10 Councillor, Todd White, HWDSB Trustee, Wards 5 & 10, Nancy West, Lakewood Beach Community Council, Loretta Crane, Lakewood Beach Community Council, John McNally, representing the Patrick J. McNally Foundation