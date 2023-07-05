Hamilton staff felt the heat on a meeting that probably should have been called off

In a further sign of the decline of legacy news media as the preferred source of public information, the City of Hamilton is proposing to eliminate the statutory public notices that have traditionally been published in local newspapers since the 1800’s. In the case of Hamilton, the value of these notices worked out to approximately $763,000 over the past five and a half years—revenue that will be lost to the Hamilton Spectator in particular, as Hamilton’s only daily newspaper. The notices would instead be posted to the city’s website for a period of 30 days. The only newspaper activity recommended will be the requirement to publish an ad once a year instructing the public on how to find the notices on the website.

In what was a somewhat grumpy meeting of the Governance Review Subcommittee, the newspaper proposal and the only other matter for discussion on what was a slender agenda were both promptly deferred to the next meeting of the committee when councillor Kroetsch objected to what he said was insufficient notice by staff to get these items on the agenda. Staff were questioned sharply about why there had not been more notice, and the July 1 holiday was cited as part of the problem. A glance at the meeting calendar showed that, but for this particular 37-minute Governance Review subcommittee meeting, the entire week would have been clear for councillors—eliciting irritation from Committee member Danko

With regard to the proposal to ditch print ads in favour of the City website, staff were asked to make sure there is a way the public can sign up to receive public notices automatically in their mailbox accounts. Again, the tone of the meeting betrayed some irritation by councillors as a discussion ensured about what is meant by a ‘majority’ when trying to establish a quorum for council and committee. A proposal by Councillor Jackson to have a quorum defined as ”a majority of councillors -rounded up to the next whole number,” apparently confused members. It was ultimately decided to simply use the word ‘majority’ with a parenthetical description of what that would look like in a committee with an uneven number of members.