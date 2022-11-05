Hamilton Schools closed on Monday

Both the Hamilton Public and Catholic School Boards have announced their schools will be closed Monday as a result of the strike by education workers. HWSDSB schools remained open on Friday but in a statement Chair Dawn Danko announced the schools will be closed, offering online learning only beginning Tuesday. She also commented on the current labour dispute. “trustees continue to advocate for a fair contract that respects the collective bargaining process and workers’ rights. We recognize the legislation to block a strike has tremendous, broad-reaching implications. While we want students in the classroom, we also want our employees to be respected.”

In a statement the Hamilton Catholic board stated, “for Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8, 2022, all schools of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board will continue with online learning which will include some synchronous instruction. We continue to discuss and review contingencies beyond November 8th and will communicate those plans with you no later than Monday, November 7th.”