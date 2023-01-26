Friday , 27 January 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton residents invited to celebrate the Hamilton Black History Month Launch
News

Hamilton residents invited to celebrate the Hamilton Black History Month Launch

January 26, 20231 Mins read130 Views

Hamilton Black History Council in partnership with Hamilton Black-led organizations and the City of Hamilton invite community members to celebrate the Hamilton Black History Month Launch on Monday January 30, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the council chambers  at City Hall.

Community members  are invited to attend the event which will feature  local vendors, music, steelpan, drumming, stories, as well as participate in the City of Hamilton official Black History Month initiative, which features the unveiling of We Are Hamilton – Black History Remembered, a project co-organized by Black-led organizations and the City of Hamilton.

The Black-led organizations who have made this event possible include Afro Canadian Caribbean Association, Ghana Association of Hamilton, Haitian Association of Hamilton, Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre, Hamilton Black History Council, Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, Nigerian Canadian Association of Hamilton and District, and Refuge Hamilton Centre for Newcomer Health.

For a detailed schedule of activities and more information on We Are Hamilton – Black History Remembered, visit Hamilton.ca/BlackHistory.

Demolishing a vacant house in North End Hamilton Previous post Housing Turbulence Ahead

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

85th break-in proved to be downfall for probationer: Police

January 26, 2023
Lifestyle

Burlington Marks 150th anniversary in 2023

January 26, 2023
News

Getting a handle on affordable housing along the LRT route

January 26, 2023
News

Hamilton succeeds in getting injunction against illegal Flamborough dumping

January 26, 2023

Related Articles

News

85th break-in proved to be downfall for probationer: Police

Hamilton Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for a rash of over...

By January 26, 2023
News

Getting a handle on affordable housing along the LRT route

Affordable  housing and emergency housing have been major tropics in Hamilton this...

By January 26, 2023
News

Hamilton succeeds in getting injunction against illegal Flamborough dumping

Issuing hundreds of tickets against dump truck drivers didn’t work, so the...

By January 26, 2023
Demolishing a vacant house in North End Hamilton
NewsOpinion

Housing Turbulence Ahead

    Pick a street in Hamilton and see a snap shot...

By January 26, 2023