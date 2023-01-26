Hamilton residents invited to celebrate the Hamilton Black History Month Launch

Hamilton Black History Council in partnership with Hamilton Black-led organizations and the City of Hamilton invite community members to celebrate the Hamilton Black History Month Launch on Monday January 30, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

Community members are invited to attend the event which will feature local vendors, music, steelpan, drumming, stories, as well as participate in the City of Hamilton official Black History Month initiative, which features the unveiling of We Are Hamilton – Black History Remembered, a project co-organized by Black-led organizations and the City of Hamilton.

The Black-led organizations who have made this event possible include Afro Canadian Caribbean Association, Ghana Association of Hamilton, Haitian Association of Hamilton, Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre, Hamilton Black History Council, Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion, Nigerian Canadian Association of Hamilton and District, and Refuge Hamilton Centre for Newcomer Health.

For a detailed schedule of activities and more information on We Are Hamilton – Black History Remembered, visit Hamilton.ca/BlackHistory.