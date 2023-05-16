Tuesday , 16 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton records third motorcycle fatality in the past month
News

Hamilton records third motorcycle fatality in the past month

May 16, 20231 Mins read117 Views

Hamilton Police are investigating the third  fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in just over a month—this time in the  Flamborough area.

On Monday, at approximately 4:40p.m., an eastbound Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a westbound Dodge Caravan in front of 374 Concession 5 East in the Flamborough area. 

The rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.  The rider was identified as a 32-year-old Burlington man.  The driver of the Dodge, a 37 year old non-Canadian resident remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in and has taken carriage of the investigation. The affected stretch of Concession 5 East was closed for several hours for the investigation.

This is the sixth traffic fatality of 2023 and third involving a motorcycle. Last weekend there was a motorcycle-involved fatality in Hamilton at Upper Westworth and Stone Church Road and last month a cyclist died when he was hit by a vehicle on Upper James south of Rymal Road.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision are asked to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Hamilton firefighters kept busy battling three blazes

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Early voting available for Ward 1 and 2 HDSB by-election

May 16, 2023
Business

Slate Asset Management takes the wraps off ambitious plans to develop former  Stelco lands

May 16, 2023
News

Visiting the Burlington Beachway this weekend? Remember to pay for parking!

May 16, 2023
News

Hamilton records third motorcycle fatality in the past month

May 16, 2023

Related Articles

News

Early voting available for Ward 1 and 2 HDSB by-election

HDSB voters in Wards 1 and 2 in Burlington have an opportunity...

By May 16, 2023
News

Visiting the Burlington Beachway this weekend? Remember to pay for parking!

With a warmer weekend in the forecast the City of Burlington is...

By May 16, 2023
News

Hamilton firefighters kept busy battling three blazes

In what was probably the busiest day for firefighters this year Hamilton...

By May 16, 2023
News

More staff, resources need to tackle extreme heat events

Opening cooling centres and providing free access to swimming as a way...

By May 15, 2023