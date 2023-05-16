Hamilton records third motorcycle fatality in the past month

Hamilton Police are investigating the third fatal collision involving a motorcyclist in just over a month—this time in the Flamborough area.

On Monday, at approximately 4:40p.m., an eastbound Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a westbound Dodge Caravan in front of 374 Concession 5 East in the Flamborough area.

The rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The rider was identified as a 32-year-old Burlington man. The driver of the Dodge, a 37 year old non-Canadian resident remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

The HPS Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in and has taken carriage of the investigation. The affected stretch of Concession 5 East was closed for several hours for the investigation.

This is the sixth traffic fatality of 2023 and third involving a motorcycle. Last weekend there was a motorcycle-involved fatality in Hamilton at Upper Westworth and Stone Church Road and last month a cyclist died when he was hit by a vehicle on Upper James south of Rymal Road.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this collision are asked to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com