Monday , 15 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton Public Library gets an A-plus rating from patrons
News

Hamilton Public Library gets an A-plus rating from patrons

May 14, 20231 Mins read165 Views

Other services operated by the City of Hamilton can be forgiven for envying the Hamilton Public Library which just concluded a customer satisfaction survey. In most categories surveyed the library scored in the 90 percent ranges in terms of customer staisfaction. 97.9 percent said Libraries are important to the communities they serve, and survey respondents agreed highly with most of the statements about the value of Libraries in general. Things like Supporting literacy, lifelong learning, trustworthy source of information were statements that all scored in the 90 percent agree category.  They were less positive about the important role Libraries play in Truth and Reconciliation 81.8 percent. Most people did agree that they really like using Libraries in Hamilton (93.4%), that HPL should be a resource to support diverse opinions (89.1%) and a source for educating Hamiltonians about Indigenous cultures and histories (85.9%).

In terms of what people use the library for—somewhat surprisingly, given the explosion of technology, those who contact the library online are still using it to reserve or renew books. Three quarters of respondents like the free Wi-Fi. The digital local history and archive section was used by two-thirds of respondents.

In terms of improvements that the Library could make, the most suggestions centered around wait times for the latest books and movies. Respondents appeared to not want to see the library discard older books. “Keep the older books even though they’re old”. They do want to see HPL purchase newer resources and over ten percent said that in general HPL needs to “expand our collections” and provide “greater access to audiobooks” or “acquire more eBooks” or get “more copies of hot books”.

A large number of respondents simply appreciated the library as a quiet place to do homework and other quiet pursuits.

Nearly 5,000 individuals participated in the self-selected survey. The respondents in the vicinity of the Central Library were most heavily represented in the survey. Rural areas were more thinly represented.

Previous post Seven escape blaze at Hamilton Mountain group residence

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton Public Library gets an A-plus rating from patrons

May 14, 2023
News

Seven escape blaze at Hamilton Mountain group residence

May 14, 2023
Politics

Some potentially interesting races as Trudeau calls four by-elections for June 19th

May 14, 2023
News

Suspect identified in daylight Central Mountain Shooting

May 14, 2023

Related Articles

News

Seven escape blaze at Hamilton Mountain group residence

Seven people were able to escape a fire at a Mountain care...

By May 14, 2023
News

Suspect identified in daylight Central Mountain Shooting

Hamilton Police have released a photo and identification of a suspect in...

By May 14, 2023
News

Motorcyclist dies in collision with van

A man riding a motorcycle has died after a northbound Honda motorcycle...

By May 13, 2023
News

Halton Police cuff suspect in sophisticated auto theft ring

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Auto Theft Task Force has recovered...

By May 12, 2023