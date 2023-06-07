Wednesday , 7 June 2023
News

Hamilton public invited to weigh in on encampment policies for unhoused individuals

The City of Hamilton is seeking public input on two issues related to homeless encampments  First, the City is asking residents to comment on a plan outlining where encampments could legally be set up in Hamilton. Secondly the city is looking for input on the possibility of a larger encampment that would be located semi-permanently that would permit between 20 and 50 tents at dedicated locations and would provide services such as washrooms and running water, and where providers could offer ongoing health and social services supports.

The issue has taken on additional complexity following a recent court decision in Waterloo Region which ruled that it was a breach of encamped individuals charter rights to ask them to move if there was no shelter or other accommodations available to them.

The plan envisioned in the first question  involves the creation of an encampment protocol, which would allow encampments of no more than five tents on municipal property throughout the City and will be subject to certain conditions. The protocol aims to:

•              establish guidance on where tents and temporary shelters are not permitted, which in turn provide individuals who are sleeping unsheltered options for compliant locations.

•              create stability of location, where unhoused community members can keep connections with service providers.

•              enable service providers and local organizations the ability to better serve the health and safety needs of individuals in encampments.

•              balance the needs of unhoused individuals in our community with those using parks and open spaces for recreational purposes.

The budget for housing and homelessness programs increased by 30 percent in the 2023 budget, and the City has said that these increases will not be enough to deal with the homelessness emergency. Active lobbying efforts are underway with the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario for support as Ontario municipalities do not have the mandate or resources to solve the problem on its own.

For more information and to participate in the survey, click here.

