Tuesday , 4 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Wellness Hamilton Public health offering COVID home test kits
Wellness

Hamilton Public health offering COVID home test kits

Province phased out the program effective June 30

July 4, 20231 Mins read172 Views

Those free COVID test kits that were being handed out at pharmacies and grocery stores are going to be phased out. For those who feel they still need the home test kits, Hamilton Public Health Services has launched a local program to distribute COVID-19 RAT kits across Hamilton.

Beginning July 4, 2023, RAT kits can be picked up from select City of Hamilton locations.  Find the most up-to-date list of locations, and who can benefit from this program by visiting www.hamilton.ca/covidtesting. 

Test kits are available to all members of the public while local and provincial supplies last.

With the lower rates of COVID-19, high vaccination rates, and consistently decreasing demand for RATs, the Province of Ontario discontinued its RAT public distribution program effective June 30, 2023.  RATs may still be available at local grocery stores and pharmacies until supplies run out or expire.

After June 30, 2023, only those at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, such as high-priority communities and long-term care facilities, will have access to free rapid tests through the Provincial program.

It is the recommendation of Hamilton Public Health Services that those individuals considered to be at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 have access to COVID-19 tests at home and speak with their health care provider in advance about treatment options and develop a treatment plan to avoid obstacles if they become sick.

Previous post 84-year-old with Alzheimers missing in Albion Falls area

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Despite heat wave, flooding concerns on Upper Spencer Creek

July 4, 2023
Opinion

Mayor’s trip to Italy and council priorities discussed on Bill Kelly Show

July 4, 2023
News

Lakeshore Closed for 6 months between Guelph Line and Walkers Line

July 4, 2023
Wellness

Hamilton Public health offering COVID home test kits

July 4, 2023

Related Articles

Wellness

Cancer Assistance Program gets IT support to assist cancer patients

There was a ceremony on Wednesday, when local MPP Monique Taylor officially...

ByJune 30, 2023
Wellness

Hamilton reporting an increase in sales of tobacco and vaping products to minors

With the return of Hamilton Public Health Services tobacco enforcement efforts to...

ByJune 22, 2023
Wellness

Mac Kids providing eye exams for indigenous children in remote areas

The project is the vision of Dr. Kourosh Sabri, a pediatric ophthalmologist...

ByJune 17, 2023
NewsWellness

Opioid action plan will see more safe injection sites in existing settings

Hamilton health staff are recommending a Hamilton Opioid Action Plan that would...

ByJune 11, 2023