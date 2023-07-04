Hamilton Public health offering COVID home test kits

Those free COVID test kits that were being handed out at pharmacies and grocery stores are going to be phased out. For those who feel they still need the home test kits, Hamilton Public Health Services has launched a local program to distribute COVID-19 RAT kits across Hamilton.

Beginning July 4, 2023, RAT kits can be picked up from select City of Hamilton locations. Find the most up-to-date list of locations, and who can benefit from this program by visiting www.hamilton.ca/covidtesting.

Test kits are available to all members of the public while local and provincial supplies last.

With the lower rates of COVID-19, high vaccination rates, and consistently decreasing demand for RATs, the Province of Ontario discontinued its RAT public distribution program effective June 30, 2023. RATs may still be available at local grocery stores and pharmacies until supplies run out or expire.

After June 30, 2023, only those at the highest risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, such as high-priority communities and long-term care facilities, will have access to free rapid tests through the Provincial program.

It is the recommendation of Hamilton Public Health Services that those individuals considered to be at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 have access to COVID-19 tests at home and speak with their health care provider in advance about treatment options and develop a treatment plan to avoid obstacles if they become sick.