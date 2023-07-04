Tuesday , 4 July 2023
News

Hamilton Public Health issues heat warning

At least two days of high heat, humidity

July 4, 2023

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has initiated a Heat Warning beginning on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Environment Canada sats we can expect two days of temperatures in the 30 degree range and humidex readings in the high 30’s. Thursday looks to be cooler.

The City of Hamilton and participating community agencies are offering “cool places” to go during all stages of a heat event. These locations can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/heat

As part of the heat response plan regularly scheduled Open Swims at all City of Hamilton indoor pools will be free of charge.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away – call 9-1-1 if needed.

Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions:

•              Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages on hot days.

•              Go to an air-conditioned place. Visit a designated cool place listed on www.hamilton.ca/heat

•              Dress to protect from the heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light coloured clothing. Wear a hat or take an umbrella to keep your head cool and don’t forget sunscreen.

•              Take it easy. Limit physical activities (walking, running, gardening, etc.) during the day. If rescheduling activities to dawn or dusk when it may be cooler, protect yourself with insect repellant as mosquitoes are more active at such times. Check labels to apply

•              Cool off. Take a cool bath or shower.

•              Keep your living space cool. Close your blinds or curtains. Open windows to let air circulate when using a fan.

•              Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures in a car can become life threatening within minutes.

•              Check on your neighbours and family.

