Hamilton Potters Guild Selling Handmade ‘Empty Bowls”: A reminder of all the empty bowls in the community

Now in its 18th season, the Empty Bowls initiative raised over $300,000 for Hamilton Food Share. For every $1 raised, Hamilton Food Share can provide $5 worth of food for local families experiencing hunger. From Nov 4-6, local area potters from the Hamilton Potters Guild are selling beautiful handmade bowls. For $30, each bowl sold will support Hamilton Food Share’s work of distributing over 4 million pounds of food to 16 local organizations, operating 23 emergency food banks and hot meal programs.

The bowls will be available at the Guild’s Annual Fall Sale, an event which attracts thousands of pottery lovers from across the region. There are many pieces of high quality, locally crafted works of all types in all price ranges. In addition to shopping through all the artists’ booths, attendees can choose a handmade bowl and all the proceeds will be donated to feeding adults and children in our community.

Hamilton Potters Guild Fall Sale Hours:

Friday, Nov 4th, 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Saturday, Nov 5th, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, Nov 6th, 10:00 – 4:00 pm

Location: Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre, 10 Market Street S, Dundas, Ontario

“An empty is such a powerful symbol of the experience of hunger. Year after year, this committed group of artists work to ensure that bowls in every household across the city are filled. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to every potter who donates bowls and of course to every person who purchases one of these beautiful unique pieces,” said Joanne Santucci, Executive Director of Hamilton Food Share, “your generosity helps ensure people eat, it’s as simple as that.”

For a full list of artists please visit https://www.hamiltonpotters.ca/