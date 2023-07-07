Hamilton Police shutter two magic mushroom shops operating in plain sight

Hamilton Police Major Drugs and Gangs Unit has shut down two illegal psilocybin mushroom businesses in Hamilton’s east end.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, Hamilton Police executed search warrants at two separate illicit psilocybin storefront Businesses.

As a result, police seized over $70,000 in psilocybin and psilocybin infused edibles, as well as a quantity of cash from these two locations.

Hamilton Police arrested two individuals in relation to the execution of the warrants.

A 25-year-old Hamilton woman and a 44 year-old Brantford man face charges of possession of Psilocybin for the Purpose of Trafficking and proceeds of crime under $5,000

Hamilton Police are reminding the public that psilocybin remains a schedule III drug and a restricted substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA). Psilocybin is illegal to possess and at this time, there are no legal licensed options available, under which psilocybin dispensaries are allowed to operate. Health Canada says on its website that Psilocybin and psilocin are hallucinogens that produce effects similar to LSD. Individuals using magic mushrooms experience hallucinations and an altered state of consciousness. Effects appear within 15-45 minutes and usually last for four to six hours.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Slack at 905-546-3810.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com