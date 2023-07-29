Hamilton Police Service adds a former Blue Jay to its roster

Ex Blue Jays player Dalton Pompey has gone from catching line drives to catching crooks. The 30-year-old has joined the Hamilton Police Service. Following his MLB career, Pompey worked in emergency services and was familiar to Hamilton Cardinals fans as a player for the Guelph Royals in the Intercounty Baseball League. Seen as a promising prospect by the Toronto Blue Jays, Dalton Pompey begam his career with the team as a September call-up in 2014. Later that month he earned his first MLB multi-hit game and run in a 14–4 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Mississauga-born Pompey would hit his first career home run, a solo shot to right field, off Mariners ace Félix Hernández the following day. Playing against the Baltimore Orioles on September 26, Pompey had the best game of his young career, posting two runs scored and two RBI by hitting his first double and two triples, finishing the night 3–4. He became the third Blue Jays rookie to record two triples in one game, and first since Alex Ríos in 2005. In the 2015 season he appeared in 34 games for the Blue Jays and batted .223 with two home runs, six RBI, and five stolen bases. Over the next three seasons his major league appearances were limited due to a series of injuries.