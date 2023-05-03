Thursday , 4 May 2023
News

Hamilton police seeking suspect in east mountain sexual assault

May 3, 2023

Hamilton Police have a pretty good surveillance camera image of a  a suspect involved in a sexual offence. They are asking the public to help identify the man.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a female was exiting a city bus in the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive when an unknown male followed her off the bus.

The suspect continued to follow the victim towards a nearby trail where he sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect was described as Indian, in his 30’s, 5’7 – 5’8 feet tall, skinny to medium build, wearing a black turban and dark clothing.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist police with this investigation  are asked to contact Detective Micheal Dunham of the Crimes Against Children’s Unit at 905-546-4847 or Detective Sergeant Michelle Wiley at 905-540-6375.

For confidential support on sexual assault residents can call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at www.sach.ca, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre at www.hhsc.ca/sadv.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

