Tuesday , 25 July 2023
News

Hamilton Police seeking public assistance after a restaurant on Hess Street was set on fire. 

Hamilton police are hoping surveillance camera video of two suspects in the firebombing  of a Hess Village restaurant might trigger a response from the public. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, shortly after 4:30a.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a commercial fire at the Sizzle nightclub on Hess Street. The building sustained extensive damage resulting from the fire. No one was injured as the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

This incident is being investigated as a targeted arson however the motive is still under investigation. Police do not believe that this fire is linked to any other active investigations at this time.

Hamilton Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for the arson.

Suspect One      

Male

Heavy build

long hair pulled up in a “man bun”

dark beard

dark long sleeve shirt

dark pants with a logo on the left leg

dark shoes

Suspect Two      

Male

slender build

short

fresh hair cut with a receding hair line on the top of his head

dark shirt

dark pants

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime,  are asked to contact Detective Constable Greg Blunsden by calling 905-540-5085.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

