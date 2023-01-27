Hamilton Police round up fourth and fifth suspects in October shooting and robbery

There are now five people facing charges for the shooting and robbery of an 18-year-old back in October.

The initial incident occurred last October 23, shortly after 1:00 p.m., when Hamilton Police responded to a shooting in a residence in the area of George Street and Caroline Street.

The victim, an 18-year-old male sustained non-life threatening injuries resulting from a gunshot.

On Wednesday, Hamilton Police arrested and charged, a 20-year-old male, Noah Alexander Mervyn Sheridan. An arrest warrant for this male was previously issued in October of 2022.

He faces robbery and weapons charges as well as probation violations.

Then on Thursday, 24 year old male, Dustin Alexander Curran for robbery and weapons offenses.

To date, that makes five people that Hamilton Police have arrested for this shooting incident. Previously arrested are, a 22-year-old male, Malachi Oratio Alleyne, a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old female, Heather Nicole Raymond Couroux.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation please contact Detective David Brewster in Investigative Services Division at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com