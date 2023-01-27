Saturday , 28 January 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton Police round up fourth and fifth suspects in October shooting and robbery
News

Hamilton Police round up fourth and fifth suspects in October shooting and robbery

January 27, 20231 Mins read119 Views

There are now five people facing charges for the shooting and robbery of an 18-year-old back in October.

The initial incident occurred last October 23, shortly after 1:00 p.m., when Hamilton Police responded to a shooting in a residence  in the area of George Street and Caroline Street.

The victim, an 18-year-old male sustained non-life threatening injuries resulting from a gunshot.

On Wednesday, Hamilton Police arrested and charged, a 20-year-old male, Noah Alexander Mervyn Sheridan. An arrest warrant for this male was previously issued in October of 2022.

He faces robbery and weapons charges as well as probation violations.

Then on Thursday, 24 year old male, Dustin Alexander Curran for robbery and weapons offenses.

To date, that makes five people that Hamilton Police have arrested for this shooting incident. Previously arrested are, a 22-year-old male, Malachi Oratio Alleyne, a 17-year-old female and a 19-year-old female, Heather Nicole Raymond Couroux.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation please contact Detective David Brewster in Investigative Services Division at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Jason Farr: Moving on and looking forward to the future

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton Police round up fourth and fifth suspects in October shooting and robbery

January 27, 2023
News

Jason Farr: Moving on and looking forward to the future

January 27, 2023
Arts

Hamilton Business Owners Happy about Their Influence on the Hamilton Music Scene and the Larger Community

January 27, 2023
Opinion

Affordable housing: senior government responsibility or Hamilton’s?

January 27, 2023

Related Articles

News

Jason Farr: Moving on and looking forward to the future

The Bay Observer found former Ward Two Councillor Jason Farr in surprisingly...

By January 27, 2023
News

Big financial boost for Cootes to Escarpment Eco Park

The Cootes to Escarpment Eco Park system got a major boost this...

By January 27, 2023
News

85th break-in proved to be downfall for probationer: Police

Hamilton Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for a rash of over...

By January 26, 2023
News

Getting a handle on affordable housing along the LRT route

Affordable  housing and emergency housing have been major tropics in Hamilton this...

By January 26, 2023