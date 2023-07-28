Saturday , 29 July 2023
Hamilton Police release pictures of arson suspects 

July 28, 20231 Mins read298 Views

Hamilton police are hoping somebody recognizes two arson suspects who torched a restaurant while people were sleeping in an apartment above.  On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at approximately 8:30a.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a fire at a restaurant in the area of Beach Rd and Kenilworth Avenue North. Investigation indicated two suspects used an incendiary device to set fire to the building. Occupants residing in the upper floor apartments were home asleep at the time.     

The suspects are described as;

Suspect One: Male, white, thin build, tall, 25-35 years old, brown hair and short beard, wearing a black ball cap with white lettering, grey hooded top, blue jeans and black and white running shoes carrying a backpack.

Suspect Two: male, white, thin build, short, 25-35 years old, light brown shaggy hair, white surgical mask, light coloured ball cap with black circle decal, green hooded shirt, black track pants with white stripe running down leg, light brown boots and carrying an oversized thermos.

Anyone with  any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Sergeant Greg Blunsdon by calling 289-556-8786 or Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy by calling 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post UK think tank predicts Bank of Canada will pause interest rate hikes

