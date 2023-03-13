Monday , 13 March 2023
Hamilton Police release photos of fire bug

March 13, 2023

Hamilton Police are seeking witnesses to help identify an arsonist who put multiple residents at risk.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a multi-unit apartment fire at 40 Oxford St in Hamilton.

A suspect was captured on video using a propane tank and blowtorch attachment to attack the utility room and set a fire in an apartment building that houses over 197 units.    

The suspect is described as;

  • Male white, medium build, clear complexion, short scruffy brown beard
  • At the time of the incident he was wearing a red/burgundy toque, black hooded sweatshirt and button up tan shirt under an army green style jacket with front pockets, blue jeans faded on the front, beige or tan shoes with white soles. He also had a dark colored backpack with a light blue cross strap in the front of the backpack.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Sergeant George Gallant by calling 905-540-5085 or Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy by calling 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post A sure sign of spring: King Road closed for annual migration of the Jefferson salamander

