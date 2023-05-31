Wednesday , 31 May 2023
Hamilton Police Release Names of Stoney Creek Victims

SIU have recovered video

May 31, 2023

Hamilton Police have released  the identity of the victims from the shooting on Saturday, May 27, as 27-year-old Carissa MacDonald of Stoney Creek, formerly Huntsville an education worker and 28-year-old Aaron Stone of Hamilton who was an electrician. The couple was engaged to be married. The couple were shot and killed in an incident with their landlord, who was also killed.

In an update Tuesday, the Special Investigations Unit said it had assigned six investigators to the case. A canvass of the area in an attempt to locate evidence and potential witnesses is ongoing. Video footage was retrieved and is being analyzed.

Five firearms were collected from the residence, and one police-issued firearm was collected belonging to the subject official. These will be forwarded to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for further examination.

A post-mortem was conducted today on the man who was shot by police.

The families of both victims are requesting privacy at this time.

Several witnesses have already been interviewed by the Hamilton Homicide Unit and have been cooperative. Police continue to appeal for more witnesses. Anyone with  any information, are asked to contact Detective Robert DiIanni at 905-546-3836.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Warehouse in Airport Growth District approved in a squeaker vote

