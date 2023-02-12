Hamilton Police Make Arrest in Hate Motivated Assault

A 24-year-old is behind bars and facing possible hate charges after an assault in downtown Hamilton Saturday. On Saturday at approximately 8:00am in the area of Main Street and Wentworth Street Hamilton Police were called to a business in response to a male armed with a knife and threatening a customer. The suspect fled as police arrived but officers chased him down and cuffed him..

The suspect is charged with assault with a weapon and his release is being opposed.

Investigators think there may be additional witnesses who recorded the incident and encourage anyone with video to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Central Patrol Division Staff Sergeant at 905 546-4725.

Hamilton Police remind residents that left unchecked, hate crime can have a far-reaching impact on communities. Hate crimes can be reported online at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca. Reporting hate/bias occurrences can also be reported on the phone at 905-546-4925 or in person at any Hamilton Police Station.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.