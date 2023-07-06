Friday , 7 July 2023
Hamilton Police Make Arrest in Everton Frost Homicide

July 6, 20231 Mins read209 Views

It took almost seven months of investigation but Hamilton Police have made an arrest in relation to the murder of Everton Frost.

On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8:12 p.m., Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedic Service responded to reports of a shooting on Morris Avenue. Police and Paramedics arrived on scene to find the victim, 23-year-old, Everton Frost, in the middle of the roadway with gunshot wounds. Everton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This week, Hamilton Police have arrested Salomon Bashir, a 20-year-old man of Hamilton for First Degree Murder charges and will appear in court today. At the time of the murder police considered it a targeted event.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Detective David Tsuchida of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-4123.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com .

