Hamilton Police looking for Wayne Sherman missing since Thursday

Hamilton Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing person, Wayne Sherman.

On Thursday, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Wayne Sherman was last seen at his residence in the John St N and Cannon St E area. Wayne Sherman left his residence on his own accord.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as:

Male, white, 68 years old, medium build, short brown hair, blue eyes, moustache. He walks with a noticeable hunch. He was last seen wearing a jean jacket with sleeves cut off, T-shirt, cut off jean shorts, dark coloured baseball hat, and was carrying a large grey backpack.

Anyone with any information that could assist, are asked to call Division 10 Staff Sergeant 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com