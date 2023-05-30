Wednesday , 31 May 2023
Hamilton Police Looking for Two Patients Unlawfully at Large from St. Joes

May 30, 2023

Hamilton Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two patients unlawfully at large from St. Joseph’s Hospital. 

Shannon Kingston was last seen on Monday, May 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30a.m. Shannon is described as ; a white female 27-years-old with a pale complexion. She has a slender build at 5 feet 6 inches in height and weighing 164 pounds. He has short red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey track pants and black shoes

Thomas Harpula is an outpatient from St. Joseph’s Hospital, residing in the community and he has also been reported missing by hospital staff. Thomas is described as; a white male, 34 years of age, 5feet 9 inches in height weighing 313 pounds. He has  partly balding brown hair, goatee and tattoos on one arm. He was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket, black t-shirt, jeans and black and white high-top running shoes.

He may also be in the company of a small black dog.

The two are believed to be travelling together in a 2014 White Jeep Compass with Ontario licence plate BWTV 569. Shannon Kingston and Thomas Harpula are unlawfully at large. They may pose a threat to the community and there is concern for their safety.

Police are asking anyone who observes Shannon Kingston, Thomas Harpula or the Jeep Compass not to approach them and to call 911.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation are asked to call 905-546-4925.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

