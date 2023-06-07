Wednesday , 7 June 2023
Hamilton Police looking for suspect in hate-motivated assault

June 7, 2023

Hamilton Police have arrested two male suspects and are looking to identify a third male after an assault on Stoney Creek Mountain.

On Sunday, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., in the area of Heritage Green Shopping Center located at 1797 Stone Church Road East three male suspects assaulted two individuals and fled the area in a black Honda Civic.

Police managed to locate the suspect vehicle and two suspects were identified and arrested for assault. They will appear in court at a future date.

The third suspect remains outstanding and investigators are looking for the public’s assistance in his identification.

 Investigators are appealing to citizens who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or have video, to contact police.

Anyone with any information to provide regarding this investigation, are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Steven Lassaline of the Division Two Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-546-2907.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Previous post Special playground swings create a sense of inclusion

