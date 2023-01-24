Wednesday , 25 January 2023
Hamilton Police looking for more diversity in recruitment

January 24, 20231 Mins read177 Views

Hamilton Police are launching a recruitment drive aimed at having the service look more like the community it serves. HPS are hosting a recruitment information session aimed at attracting members of  Hamilton’s multicultural community to a career in policing.

The open house will take place during Black History Month. “We know how important it is that our community see themselves reflected in our Service. Our goal is to build upon the diversity within our Service that best represents the community we serve and protect,” says Chief Frank Bergen.

The Reflecting the Communities We Serve: Recruitment Information Session is taking place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Building B at the Multi Agency Training Academy at 1227 Stone Church Rd East, between Upper Ottawa and Nebo Road. Registration is limited, so interested participants are asked to register early at rsamnani@hamiltonpolice.ca.

Hamilton Police members from a variety of sworn and civilian positions will attend to share their perspectives, experiences and why policing is a rewarding career choice

