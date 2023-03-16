Thursday , 16 March 2023
News

Hamilton Police looking for man wanted on murder charges

March 16, 20231 Mins read90 Views

Hamilton Police have joined the search for a man wanted for first-degree murder in Edmonton.

Locally, Hamilton Police are looking for Tevahn Orr in connection with  an assault with a weapon and are seeking the assistance of the public.

He investigation began Wednesday and Hamilton Police want Orr for assault with a weapon. choking, and several accounts of breach of recognizance.

Tevahn Orr is described as:

Male

Black

5’8’’

150 lbs

Medium build

Short black hair

Full beard

Tevahn Orr was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket, black sweatpants and white boots. He is considered armed and dangerous and is actively evading police.

Tevahn Orr is also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for First Degree Murder with the Edmonton Police Service and  wanted by Toronto Police Service.

Anyone with  any information that could assist our investigators are asked to call Division 30 Staff Sergeant 905-546-3886.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

