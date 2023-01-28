Sunday , 29 January 2023
News

Hamilton Police join other services in condemning the Tyre Nichols beating death in Memphis

January 28, 20231 Mins read227 Views

With the Friday release of the video showing five Memphis Police officers savagely  beating Tyre Nichols, police services across North America are releasing statements of condemnation. Nichols died in Hospital three days after the attack. Five Memphis police officers, whose actions were captured on the tape have been fired and face charges of second-degree murder.

In Ontario  statements condemning the homicide , have been issued by the Ontario Association of  Chiefs, of Police and by many individual chiefs including Frank Bergen of the Hamilton Police Service who posted the following statement:

Statement concerning the death of Tyre Nichols In Memphis

This incident is deeply upsetting. As a policing agency, the actions of these officers are appalling and reprehensible. Our thoughts go out to the Nichols family, friends, colleagues and the greater Memphis community. The individuals involved have rightly been fired and criminally charged in Mr. Nichol’s death. Hamilton Police are working, through both continued and open dialogue and action, to better understand and serve all communities. We are committed to ensuring everyone in our community is safe and feels safe.

Previous post Hamilton Police round up fourth and fifth suspects in October shooting and robbery

