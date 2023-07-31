Hamilton Police investigating sex offense

Hamilton Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying an individual involved in a sex offence investigation.

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, shortly after 1:00p.m. a suspect was seen engaging in an inappropriate act at a commercial business within Jackson Square.

The suspect is described as;

male

white

thin build

brown hair

brown beard

wearing a light red t-shirt with graphics

carrying a blue backpack

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Jennyfer Carranza-Mejia at 905-546-3818.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com