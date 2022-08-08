Hamilton Police arrest a man in Hamilton’s third homicide

A man is in custody charged with second degree murder following the discovery of a body in a downtown apartment building. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, police received information that a number of emails had been sent to a variety of media outlets with information related to a deceased person.

Based on the information, police attended a residence at 175 Catherine Street South and located a deceased male in his 60s. The male had injuries consistent with foul play and the case was deemed a homicide.

Police have been unable to make a positive identification of the deceased due to the level of decomposition. Investigators have been in contact with family members related to the apartment’s occupant and they are aware of the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days and additional steps taken to identify the deceased.

Police have charged 41-year-old Jonathan Lewis with 2nd degree murder. Police are not seeking additional suspects and believe this was an isolated incident. There will be continued police presence in the area of 175 Catherine Street South for the next couple of days while investigators process the scene.

Police are continuing to seek out witnesses and review video in the area. Anyone with any information to provide regarding the investigation, are asked to contact Detective Frank De Vuono at 905-546-3827.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com