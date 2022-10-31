Hamilton Police Investigate another shooting on the West Mountain

The West Mountain was the scene of another weekend shooting. Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Hamilton Police responded to the area of Montcalm Drive in response to a report that a residence had been struck by gunfire.

Investigators say the shooting had occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. at which time the occupants of the home were asleep. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained by any of the occupants. At this time the police believe that the shooting is targeted and investigators are appealing to residents of the area to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information that you believe could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective Terence Cahill at 905-546-2377 or Detective Sergeant Ben Licop at 905-546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.