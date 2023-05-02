Hamilton Police Install Automated License Plate Readers and In Car Cameras

Its going to be easier for Hamilton Police to track and identify suspicious license plates. The Hamilton Police Service is installing integrated Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) and in-car camera (ICC) systems in patrol vehicles across Hamilton.

The service received a provincial grant to purchase the equipment which police say will increase transparency and accountability in policing, and to leverage technologies that will enhance community and officer safety.

The technologies help police conducting investigations related to traffic and criminal offences by detecting plates that are linked to occurrences such as wanted and missing persons, stolen vehicles, and unattached plates. In addition, there are benefits that will come with having an objective recording of an interaction between an officer and member of the public captured on camera.

Hamilton Police will beginning rolling out the technology today,, with full implementation expected by September 2023. When complete, 78 patrol vehicles will be outfitted across the City.

The use of the technology is governed by the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) who has released guidelines on the use of ALPRS by police services. This ensures that the use of the new technology respects privacy rights recognized under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and personal information is handled in a lawful manner.

Hamilton Police say continue to see a large number of vehicles without proper registration, since the Ford government removed the feed for renewals. Ontario drivers are still required to renew their licence plate, otherwise drivers could face a fine. Plates can be renewed online at https://www.ontario.ca/page/renew-your-licence-plate.

For more information on the Hamilton Police ALPR policy and usage, visit https://hamiltonpolice.on.ca/about/automated-license-plate-recognition