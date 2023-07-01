Saturday , 1 July 2023
Hamilton Police disarm knife-wielding man terrorizing people downtown

July 1, 20231 Mins read97 Views

Hamilton Police have made an arrest, after receiving numerous reports of a male with a knife in the downtown core.

On Thursday, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Hamilton Police received calls of a male waving and making stabbing motions with a knife at individuals in the area of Hughson Street and King Street East.

Police located the male in the area of James Street and King Street and immediately engaged the male, directing him to drop the knife, to which the male did not comply. The male began to walk towards police with knife in hand and officers conducted a gun-point arrest.

Hamilton Police have arrested 37-year-old, James Rankin for;

Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disobeying a Court Order.

This week Hamilton Police reinstated foot patrols in the downtown.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation are asked to contact Division One Staff Sergeant by calling 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Opinion: Council priority list missed the REAL number one priority: LRT

