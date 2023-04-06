Hamilton Police cuff alleged sex trafficker

Few details are available but Hamilton Police have arrested a man in connection with human trafficking. The investigation took place over the past week and as a result, a 32-year-old man has been charged for a number of Human Trafficking related offences.

The 32-year-old Kitchener man is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim.

The charges, in addition to human trafficking include firearms offenses, profiting from prostitution, assault, forcible confinement and death threats.

Human trafficking is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Hamilton Police say in many cases, victims are reluctant to come forward and report human trafficking due to manipulation, fear, threats from traffickers, shame, language barriers, mistrust of authorities or they may not even realize that they are victims of human trafficking.

They urge that if you or someone you know is being trafficked, call Hamilton Police at 905-546-4925 or in an emergency please call 911.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on their website at http://www.canadiancentretoendhumantrafficking.ca. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.

In addition, Hamilton Police Service Victim Service’s Branch responds to the immediate needs of people who have been victimized by crime and/or trauma, including victims of Human Trafficking.The Victim Services Branch staff is specially trained to provide practical assistance, emotional support and referrals for additional community resources.

Chrysalis Anti-Human Trafficking Network 1-866-528-7109.

The Chrysalis Network offers a free, confidential telephone trauma counselling service to women, men, and youth who have been trafficked/exploited for the purposes of commercial sex or forced labour. They also offer ongoing support to sex workers who do not personally identify as trafficked/exploited.