Hamilton Police continue to round up suspects in the Stoney Creek Car Wash Break-in that left a man injured

Hamilton Police have arrested a third individual in relation to the Ezee Clean Car Wash Break and Enter which left a witness seriously injured.

The incident occurred February 5th when, police received multiple calls of a large truck which had driven into the Ezee Clean Car Wash located at Highway 8 and Green Road in Stoney Creek.

During the incident, the suspects intentionally hit a witness with a pick-up truck causing the man to be seriously injured.

Police have identified and arrested a third involved individual as Louis Lavont Alexander, 55-years-of-age from Hamilton.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, Hamilton Police arrested Louis Alexander and executed a search warrant at his residence. Alexander will appear in court today, Friday, March 17, 2023.

Alexander faces the following charges:

· Three counts of Break and Enter – Commit

· Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

· Arson – Damage to Property

Police continue to investigate as a fourth individual is known to be involved. If you have information, we encourage you to come forward and contact Detective Robert DiIanni of the Homicide Unit at 905-546-3836.

Due to the serious nature of the injuries, the Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 of submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com