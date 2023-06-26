Hamilton Police confirm the death of the 45-year-old victim from the assault at J.C. Beemer Park on Thursday

The man who was hospitalized after an assault at J.C. Beemer Park has succumbed to his injuries. With permission of the family, Hamilton Police have identified the victim as Antonio (Anthony) Beltrano of Hamilton.

Officers received reports shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, of an altercation between two people at the park located at Victoria and Wilson in downtown Hamilton.

45-year-old Beltrano was found to be in life-threatening condition and paramedics began life-saving measures.

Within an hour of the incident, investigators located the suspect, 37-year-old Craig Brooks and arrested him in the area of King St. East and Emerald St. South.

Craig Brooks of Hamilton will be facing 2nd degree murder charges.

Police continue to appeal for more witnesses. Anyone with any information, are asked to contact Detective Trevor Bland at 905-546-4921 or tbland@hamiltonpolice.ca.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com