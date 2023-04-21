Friday , 21 April 2023
Hamilton Police charge one suspect with stealing tools, looking for two more.

Theft of power tools in happening with increasing frequency across the region. On Friday, March 10, 2023, at approximately 4:00a.m. three males entered a building under renovation in the central Hamilton area and stole a number of power tools and equipment.  One of the males has been identified, arrested and charged.

There are two suspects still outstanding. Police have released surveillance camera images of the two suspects.

Investigators are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects for the Break & Enter. Anyone with  any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that  could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Boris Iveljic at 905-540-6327 or Staff Sergeant Shane Groombridge at 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit. 

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

