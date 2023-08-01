Wednesday , 2 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton Police arrest a 22-year-old man in relation Millgrove barn blaze
News

Hamilton Police arrest a 22-year-old man in relation Millgrove barn blaze

August 1, 20231 Mins read188 Views

Hamilton police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with Sunday’s barn fire in the Millgrove area.

On Sunday, at approximately 11:05 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a barn fire in the area of Highway 6 and Millgrove sideroad.   The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.  Investigation revealed evidence of a break and enter and the use of an accelerant.      The Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

When firefighters arrived, they found the barn engulfed in flames. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby house on the property.

 Damage is estimated to be around $200,000.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy by calling 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Second break-in in a month for Convenience Store on Hamilton’s west mountain

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Feature

Emancipation Day marking law to end slavery celebrated

August 1, 2023
News

Scrap metal operators help Police Make Arrest in Ancaster Little League Bleacher Theft

August 1, 2023
News

Hamilton Police arrest a 22-year-old man in relation Millgrove barn blaze

August 1, 2023
News

Second break-in in a month for Convenience Store on Hamilton’s west mountain

August 1, 2023

Related Articles

News

Scrap metal operators help Police Make Arrest in Ancaster Little League Bleacher Theft

Hamilton Police say they have their man responsible for the theft and...

ByAugust 1, 2023
News

Second break-in in a month for Convenience Store on Hamilton’s west mountain

A west mountain convenience store has been victimized by two break-ins in...

ByAugust 1, 2023
News

PLAY to offer flights to Frankfurt from Hamilton airport

PLAY Airlines operating out of Hamilton to Europe via Iceland, has added...

ByAugust 1, 2023
News

Crown drops murder charges against Milton man who fatally shot intruder

The question of how far a homeowner can go in defending his...

ByAugust 1, 2023