Hamilton Police arrest a 22-year-old man in relation Millgrove barn blaze

Hamilton police have arrested a 22-year-old in connection with Sunday’s barn fire in the Millgrove area.

On Sunday, at approximately 11:05 p.m., Hamilton Police and emergency partners responded to a barn fire in the area of Highway 6 and Millgrove sideroad. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Investigation revealed evidence of a break and enter and the use of an accelerant. The Office of the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.

When firefighters arrived, they found the barn engulfed in flames. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby house on the property.

Damage is estimated to be around $200,000.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy by calling 905-540-3819.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com