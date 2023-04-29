Saturday , 29 April 2023
Hamilton Police Appeal for Video in Fatal Collision

Hamilton Police are hoping a member of the public has dashcam or doorbell footage that could help them solve a fatal collision in the Barton-MacNab Street area Tuesday night.  Hamilton Police were called to the intersection of Barton Street East and MacNab Street North shortly after 9:00 p.m.  Tuesday. As a result of this collision, two individuals were transported to hospital in critical condition. A 73-year-old man has since been pronounced deceased in hospital. One 45-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are asking West Harbour residents to review any camera footage from MacNab Street North and the surrounding area for a dark-coloured Ford sedan, a light-coloured Ford SUV and a light-coloured Kia SUV.

Anyone with footage, are asked to Detective Constable Steven Cruickshanks at 905-546-4753. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

