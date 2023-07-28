Hamilton Police annual report provides snapshot of typical day or week.

More than 18 violent incidents are investigated by Hamilton Police every day. That was one figure that was released as part of the Hamilton Police Service’s 2022 annual report.

Some other interesting statistics:

In a typical week just under three peace officers are assaulted.

There are nearly 50 property crimes committed in Hamilton every day

In any given week there are 60 instances of bail violation, parole violations or failure to appear

Police nab on average one impaired driver a day

Hamilton police investigate more than 18 domestic violence incidents every day

In 2022 there were 133 public complaints about the Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police Service continued to beef up its service to persons with mental illness and addiction issues. The service received a grant of $8.2 million to fund a community-based approach to address root causes of complex social issues. “We have heard loud and clear that police are not the experts on many of the social issues facing our community. By seeking out partnerships, we’re bringing in specialists to help us provide immediate support to some of our most marginalized community members,” says Chief Frank Bergen. The funding saw the creation of a Rapid Intervention Support Team (RIST) that partners Hamilton Police, Hamilton Paramedics, Wesley Urban Ministries, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Canadian Mental Health Association Hamilton, Hamilton Regional Indian Centre, YMCA and Interval House Hamilton. RIST offers wraparound case management to those who are homeless, experience mental illness or struggle with addiction. The team is made up of a program coordinator, police officer, paramedic, Indigenous community liaison worker, women’s shelter worker as well as specialists in housing, addiction, mental health, and youth. Meeting daily, the team discusses new referrals, high acuity clients and delegates tasks to the most appropriate agency. In addition to responding to referrals and supports, the RIST will also proactively engage high priority populations through regular visits to drop in centres and shelters. It operates seven days a week. RIST will receive $1.4 million over three years. The additional $6.7 million maintains funding for 13 officers from the COAST, MCRRT and Social Navigator Program (SNP) unit and increases funding for three additional officers in the SNP. The additional monies expands the program to include two youth officers and the addition of two civilian support roles to work directly with high acuity youth in the community and connect them to community and social services. Hamilton Police engage in approximately 14 interventions per day with residents in crisis.

Hamilton Police also issued a three -year strategic plan that placed heavy emphasis on rebuilding trust with equity-seeking groups in the community