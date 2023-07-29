Hamilton on target to meet new housing quota, Burlington lagging behind

An Article on the Canadian real estate website, STOREYS shows Hamilton is currently on-target to reach its 10-year new housing target, while Burlington is dead last in a ranking of Ontario cities’ housing performance. In early 2022, the Government of Ontario very publicly pledged to build 1.5M new homes across the province by 2031.

Roughly a year-and-a-half in, many municipalities are already falling far behind the monthly targets that would indicate they’re keeping pace with overall housing goals.

Economist and Assistant Professor at Ivey Business School Dr. Mike Moffatt has compiled recently-released data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation that shows a dozen cities already well off the necessary rate of production required to meet their provincially-imposed housing targets.

Moffatt’s data presents housing completions and units under construction in 29 Ontario cities between January 2022 and May 2023, as well as each figure as a percentage of the municipality’s 10-year goal.

And, while the 17-month timeframe puts Ontario 14% of the way through its 10-year target, 12 cities within the province are currently sitting under that 14% mark of progress toward their goal.

Based on the number of completions and units under construction, Burlington is just 4.4% of the way towards its goal of building some 29,000 new homes by 2031. Between January 2022 and May 2023, the city built just 333 new homes, and has fewer than 1,000 more currently under constriction. Hamilton, with a 10-year target of 47,000 homes has achieved 19 percent of its goal. The cutoff between being on target or not is 14 percent, which is the amount of time that has passed since the ford Government assigned the housing targets to Ontario cities. Hamilton has completed 3,600 housing units and has 5,400 under construction, for a total of just over 9,000 units.

Kingston and Toronto are leading the way in housing.