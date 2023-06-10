Sunday , 11 June 2023
Arts

Hamilton Music Collective celebrates 15 years with a gala under the stars

Photographs by Dave Gruggen

June 10, 2023
Joel Guenther bass, Eric Bouche keybord play light jazz for reception.

The 15th anniversary gala of the Hamilton Music Collective at the Gasworks was the place to be Friday evening, as the organization founded by Astrid and Darcy Hepner said thank you to friends and supporters as they raised funds to continue their work with inner city kids. HMC’s signature program is An Instrument For Every Child (AIFEC) which got its beginning when Astrid researched some music education programs aimed at children at risk, and after a year the program got started, first with a single class at King George School on Gage Avenue North.

The program provides musical orientation in the first year, including introduction to musical styles–developing musical literacy through singing, playing, moving, performing, and listening to guest performances. Students also learn how to use and care for musical instruments properly, become familiar with acceptable audience behavior, and develop the ability to work cooperatively with others.

In the second year they get to pick an instrument they want to play. That instrument will be loaned to the child for the next three years, which will take them through to grade 4.

With the success of the King George School pilot the program grew, adding more and more sponsors and expanding to into two additional schools in 2011. They program also attracted local media attention which helped bring more patrons aboard. Musician Tom Wilson staged a series of concerts that raised $100,000. The Trillium Foundation jumped on board. By 2014, the program was in 7 schools involving more than 450 students.

In 2015 AIFEC had reached its goal of expanding to 10 schools that year and by 2020 the program had increased to 16 schools, at the same time, partnerships and financial support continued to expand.

Chris, Les, Erin, Jan and Jan Nichols,enjoying the music
Terry Niosi and Astrid Hepner welcome attendees
Darcy Hepner
Queen Pepper

9728  great cuisine

“Queen Pepper”  lead singer strikes up the Darcy Hepner   Rhythm and Blues band with a full horn section and Backup singers 

9750 Zoey, Kian and Elliott from the “Instrument for every child”  theater group performing  I’ll do anything From “Oliver”

Great food at the Gasworks
