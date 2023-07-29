Saturday , 29 July 2023
Hamilton mayor hosts housing summit with all local MPs.

July 29, 20231 Mins read150 Views

Hamilton’s housing crisis was the only item on the agenda as Mayor Andrea Horwath hosted a meeting with the area’s five MPs, city staff as well as by Councillor Nrinder Nann, President of City Housing Hamilton, Councillor John-Paul Danko, Chair of the Planning Committee and Councillor Brad Clark, Chair of Emergency and Community Services. The MP’s present were Minister Filomena Tassi (Hamilton West-Ancaster Dundas), Member of Parliament Chad Collins (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek), Member of Parliament Lisa Hepfner (Hamilton Mountain), Member of Parliament Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre) and Member of Parliament Dan Muys (Flamborough-Glanbrook).  The group discussed the City’s housing investment roadmap and Hamilton’s application to the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). In May the government launched the HAF, a $4 billion initiative that will provide funding to cities, towns, and Indigenous governments to develop innovative measures to unlock new housing supply and fast-track the creation of 100,000 new homes across Canada.

In a statement Horwath noted, “The Federal government is an essential partner for the City of Hamilton when it comes to maintaining our supply of affordable housing, building new affordable housing, and creating innovative solutions to our city’s challenges… The high cost of housing, along with rising interest rates and increased cost of living are making life hard for Hamilton residents, and I will continue to work with all levels of government to make real progress for our City.

